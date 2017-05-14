Avaza Sports Congress Declaration circulated as official document of UNGA

The Final Declaration of the International Sports Congress “Asian Games-2017: International Sports Cooperation for Peace and Development” was circulated as an official document of the UN General Assembly. The Congress was held at the National Tourist Zone “Avaza” on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

According to the Final Declaration, sport is an important enabler of sustainable development, while international partnership in the field of sport promotes affirmation of the principles of mutual trust and respect among peoples and nations.

The Declaration encourages countries of the world to effectively use all the opportunities offered by sport and its values in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Declaration also supports the proposal of the Government of Turkmenistan to host under the umbrella of UNESCO the Seventh International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017