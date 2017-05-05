Turkmenistan, Palestine hold business forum in Ashgabat

The pace of development of economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Palestine was reviewed at the Turkmen-Palestinian business forum in Ashgabat. The sides exchanged views on the state of development of national economies of the two countries and prospects of bilateral cooperation in this area.

The emphasis was placed on enhancing partnerships in the banking sector. It was stressed that there is every opportunity for cooperation in light of the ongoing reforms in Turkmenistan, including in the legislative sphere, that envisage benefits and state guarantees for foreign businesses.

The sides identified healthcare and medical industry as an important vector of the Turkmen-Palestinian cooperation. In this regard, the sides noted the need for sharing experiences and establishing cooperation between the relevant departments of the two countries. Other promising areas of cooperation identified by the sides include construction and building materials industries, engineering, as well as agro-industrial complex, textile industry and tourism.

The sides held detailed discussions of joint projects and promising areas of interaction as part of bilateral meetings between representatives of the relevant ministries, departments and private sector of Turkmenistan with heads of the Palestinian government bodies and companies.

