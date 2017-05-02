Foreign Ministers of “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue meet in Turkmenistan

The 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed issues related to ensuring peace, security and stability at the regional and global scale. The meeting participants spoke in favor of speeding up cooperation in countering dangerous current challenges and threats, such as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, organized crime.

The sides reviewed issues related to the provision of support to sustainable development of Afghanistan and establishment of peace and stability in this country. The foreign ministers of the countries participating in the dialogue also discussed prospects of enhancing partnership in the trade, economic, investment and business spheres. The sides emphasized the importance of cooperation in the spheres of agriculture, transport and logistics.

Noting the significance of increasing the cultural and humanitarian exchanges, the meeting participants welcomed Turkmenistan's proposal to look at this area of cooperation as another foundation of the dialogue.

At the end of the 6th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue, the sides signed a Joint Statement and the Roadmap for Regional Cooperation in Transport and Logistics.

The 7th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue will be held next year in the Republic of Tajikistan that assumed chairmanship in the dialogue for the period of 2017-2018.

