Turkmenistan celebrates Turkmen Horse Day

Turkmenistan celebrated the Turkmen Horse Day. The major festivities took place at the International Akhal-Teke Equestrian Center near Ashgabat with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Festive horse races lasted more than two hours. In total, there were held seven races at different distances, with 12 horses competing in each race. Winners of the festive horse races as well as winners of the long distance race and show jumping competitions, which took place a few days earlier, were awarded valuable prizes on behalf of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Ministries and departments of Turkmenistan set up a prize fund for the festive races. Each race winner received USD 20 thousand in cash out of the prize fund. The winner of the final race for the Prize of the President of Turkmenistan was awarded USD 30 thousand. Winners of the long distance race and show jumping competitions were also awarded USD 20 thousand each.

Folk festivities, concerts, celebrations of honorable horse-breeders marking the Turkmen Horse Day were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

