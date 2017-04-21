Round-table in Moscow marks 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia

The 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia was marked at a round-table in the Russian capital. The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan jointly with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University). It brought together heads and representatives of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Russia, the diplomatic corps accredited in Moscow, prominent political scientists, orientalists, academic staff and students of MGIMO University. The guests of honor included the native of Turkmenistan, holder of the Order of Turkmenistan “Star of the President”, Hero of Russia, cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko.

In his opening remarks, Rector of MGIMO University Anatoly Torkunov noted the importance of this significant date that opened a new page in the history of relations between the two independent states. “This is a landmark event, presenting a good opportunity to take a fresh look at our cooperation in terms of its further expansion and raising it to a qualitatively new level,” Anatoly Torkunov stressed. Noting the successes of Turkmenistan in all spheres of state building, the Rector of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations supported the idea of promoting contacts between scientific and educational centers, academic circles of the two countries, and noted their great potential in the field of humanitarian cooperation.

Speaking at the round-table, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Director of the 3rd Department for CIS Alexander Sternik noted the similarity of positions of Turkmenistan and Russia on regional and international issues that enables the two countries to fruitfully cooperate through the reputable international organizations. “It is impossible to overestimate neutral Turkmenistan’s contribution to ensuring security and stability in Central Asia and neighboring countries. Thanks to this policy Turkmenistan enjoys well-deserved respected and reputation throughout the world,” the Russian diplomat said.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Batyr Niyazliyev noted the strategic nature of the Turkmen-Russian partnership. This was confirmed during the visit by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Russia last November and his talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Gurban Kasymov spoke of the pace and prospects of bilateral cooperation. Noting the great potential of partnership, the Turkmen diplomat stressed its effectiveness and conformity with the long-term mutual interests for the sake of peace, security and sustainable development.

The Pro-Rector for scientific work of the Institute for International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Jumamurad Gurbangeldiyev, emphasized the two countries’ interaction in the scientific and educational sphere, which is a priority vector of humanitarian cooperation. “The language policy of the head of state contributes to bringing the two peoples closer to each other and mutual enrichment of their cultures. This policy attaches great importance to the Russian language as one of the main languages ​​taught in the secondary schools of Turkmenistan,” Jumamurad Gurbangeldiyev said.

"Turkmenistan is my home country, where I was born and raised. In all three space flights, I had Turkmen souvenirs with me, as they reminded me of this beautiful land,” cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko said speaking to the round-table participants. He also praised the President of Turkmenistan for developing the space industry in the country, in particular his decision to establish the National Space Agency of Turkmenistan. Noting the great potential for cooperation in this area, the Russian cosmonaut proposed to implement joint scientific space programs.

Speakers at the round-table also included Russian experts, analysts and academic staff of MGIMO. A photo exhibition was set up as part of the round table, illustrating the various aspects of bilateral Russian-Turkmen cooperation.

