President of Turkmenistan wraps up state visit to Kazakhstan

On the final day of his state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov laid flowers at the Monument to Defenders of the Fatherland in Astana, paying tribute to the memory of the national heroes of Kazakhstan.

Later, the head of state toured the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana whose 11 exhibition halls occupy ​​more than 14 thousand square meters. The Turkmen leader viewed Gallery of Manuscripts, Hall of Gold, exhibiting artifacts found during excavations of burial mounds, and Ethnography Hall, presenting the material and spiritual culture of the Kazakh people and its traditional way of life. The President of Turkmenistan also viewed Hall of Independent Kazakhstan and Hall of Astana.

On completion of the viewing, the presentation of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's books in Kazakh language was held at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

The presentation was attended by the representatives of the sphere of culture and science, museum workers, writers, journalists, public figures, representatives of sports organizations and well-known horse breeders of Kazakhstan, members of the official delegation of Turkmenistan.

The following books were presented to the audience: “Akhal-Teke - Our Pride and Glory”, “Flight of Heavenly Horses” and “Swift Tread of the Horse.”

Presenting his books, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov spoke about enormous people's love for the heavenly horses in Turkmenistan, noting that Turkmens and Kazakhs have many similar customs associated with horses.

The Turkmen leader noted that competitions in national wrestling Goresh and show jumping are included in the program of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. He expressed confidence that Kazakh athletes will perform successfully in these competitions.

The President of Turkmenistan signed a copy of his book for the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, expressing kind wishes and confirming the desire to develop fraternal Turkmen-Kazakh relations. After the presentation, the President of Turkmenistan departed to Ashgabat from the Astana International Airport.

