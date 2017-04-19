Turkmen-Kazakh summit held in Astana

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Astana, as part of the Turkmen President’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

Following the official welcoming ceremony, the heads of state met one-on-one. Then, the talks continued with participation of the governmental delegations.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed issues related to strengthening of regional and international peace and stability, combating terrorism and extremism, partnership in the field of disarmament and cooperation through international organizations and the UN in particular.

The sides also discussed prospects of cooperation in the Caspian Sea and settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.

The talks focused on the pace of development of the Turkmen-Kazakh trade and economic partnership and cooperation in the field of environment. The priority areas include energy, transport, strengthening of relations between business structures of the two countries, as well as the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

Following the talks, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Strategic Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Agreement on Demarcation of the Turkmen-Kazakh State Border and the Joint Statement.

The sides also signed the Agreement on the joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation; the Program of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries for 2017-2018; the Agreement on Cooperation in countering the legalization of proceeds from crime and financing of terrorism; the Agreement on mutual protection of classified information; the Agreement on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan “Atameken”; as well as the Memorandum between the State News Agency of Turkmenistan “TDH” and the International Information Agency “Kazinform”.

The sides also signed a document on establishment of sister-city relations between the cities of Ashgabat and Astana.

Then, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan made statements for the mass media.

