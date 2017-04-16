Russian and Turkmen businessmen hold consultations in Moscow A delegation of Turkmen businessmen visited the Russian capital at the invitation of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). The Russian and Turkmen entrepreneurs discussed issues related to enhancing export opportunities at a round table meeting at the MCCI. Guided by the recommendations of the tenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission held in Moscow this year, the visiting Turkmen businessmen presented an exposition of Turkmen goods for the potential Russian buyers. The round-table meeting participants watched a film about the economic development and greater export opportunities of Turkmenistan. The meeting participants exchanged views and identified the dominating areas of development of the trade and economic partnership between the relevant enterprises and organizations of the two countries and established new business contacts. The delegations exchanged recommendations on ways to enhance export opportunities in the near future. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

