Ashgabat’s photographer awarded gold medal of prestigious international contest

The photo correspondent of the Turkmen State News Agency (TDH), Vyacheslav Sarkisyan, has been awarded the gold medal of the world largest international photo contest, Trierenberg Super Circuit, which took place in the Austrian city of Linz.

Ashgabat’s photographer was named the winner in “Architecture and Sights” theme for his works reflecting the architectural features of modern Ashgabat.

Photo contest Trierenberg Super Circuit is held under the patronage of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP). It brings together hundreds of thousands of photos from around the world. According to the organizers, this largest annual photographic salon is intended to demonstrate the international standard of perfect photography.

The International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) is the only international organization in the field of photography recognized by UNESCO. FIAP regularly confirms this well-deserved recognition by implementing international projects that illustrate themes recommended by UNESCO.

The photo master from Ashgabat has repeatedly represented his country at FIAP’s largest professional contests in Austria, Germany, China, France, and he is the only holder of two highest distinctions of the International Federation of Photographic Art, such as “Artist FIAP” and “Master Photographer of FIAP”.

The works presented by Vyacheslav Sarkisyan at prestigious international photo contests acquaint viewers with modern Turkmenistan, its people, economic, cultural and social revival, its nature and architecture. His works can be found at the website wordphotography.it that features 160 photo artists. This is the only site in the world dedicated exclusively to photography of the highest artistic level.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017