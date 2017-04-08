Tourist zone “Avaza” hosts international sports congress

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the Congress titled “Asian Games - 2017: International Sport Cooperation for Peace and Progress” at the national tourist zone “Avaza”.

The forum brought together delegations of the countries participating in the V Asian Indoors and Martial Arts Games, heads of the Olympic Council of Asia and guests of honor. The congress was timed to coincide with World Health Day.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered a speech at the congress. Addressing the participants, the head of state stressed that the current congress marked an important step in the joint work on preparation and conduct of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, from 17 to 27 September 2017.

According to the head of state, the V Asian Games will be held under the motto “Health. Inspiration. Friendship.” The distinctive feature of the Games will be the fact that sportsmen from 17 states of Oceania will participate in the Games for the first time, along with sportsmen from 45 Asian countries.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence that such format of the Games would open a new page in the history of the international sports movement, helping to expand and strengthen the international sports movement.

According to the head of state, the V Asian Games will be attended by some 6 thousand sportsmen. They will compete in 21 sports. About 30 thousand foreign guests and hundreds of media representatives are expected to visit the Games.

“All the participants of the forthcoming competitions will be accorded the hospitality and cordiality of the Turkmen people, who traditionally treat guests with great respect,” the head of state said.

According to him, Turkmenistan is confidently joining the ranks of powers capable of ensuring proper organizing and conduct of large-scale sporting events.

“We are proud of the trust placed in us by the Olympic Council of Asia that delegated our country the right to host the forthcoming Games. We will do our best to ensure the highest level organization of the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games 2017,” the Turkmen leader said.

During the congress, the head of the International Meibukan Gojyu-Ryu Karate-Do Association, Yagi Meitatsu, announced the decision of his organization to award the 10th dan of Karate-Do to the President of Turkmenistan for his contribution to the development of the sports movement and cooperation in this field.

Then followed the announcement by the head of the Asian Chess Federation, Sheikh Sultan Khalifa Sultan Shahbut Al Nahayan, about awarding a special prize to the Turkmen leader in the nomination “Man of the Year” established by the Federation.

According to the Sheikh, the President of Turkmenistan was awarded a prize and an honorary title for his contribution to the development of the national chess school and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the peoples.

Thanking for the honorary awards, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that he sees these awards as a sign of recognition of Turkmenistan's contribution to the development of the international sports movement.

Thanking all the meeting participants, the President of Turkmenistan left the conference hall.

Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky took part in the congress. Speaking at the forum, Zhirinovsky expressed satisfaction with what he saw in Turkmenistan and the fact that the country has created all the conditions for the population, especially the youth, to practice their favorite sports. According to the well-known Russian politician, it is important to enhance cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

Summing up the conference, the participants praised Turkmenistan’s responsible attitude to issues relating to the organization of the V Asian Games and expressed deep gratitude to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his support in high-level organization and conduct of the international sports congress.

