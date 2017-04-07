Preparations for V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games discussed in Ashgabat

A conference of heads of delegations of the National Olympic Committees of the countries participating in the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games was held in Ashgabat. The forum discussed the final stage preparations for the Games.

At the conference, the heads of the NOCs of Asia and Oceania were briefed on the work carried out in Turkmenistan in relation to organization of the V Asian Games, including training of volunteers.

The heads of NOC delegations also discussed issues relating to accreditation, provision of transport and medical services, anti-doping services, logistics, security, accommodation, etc.

The conference also reviewed the schedule of competitions and use of training grounds in the territory of the Olympic village and other sports facilities of the capital city. Representatives of the NOCs acquainted themselves with the facilities of the Olympic village. They highly rated the layout of the village, functionality of the facilities, as well as the architectural appearance of buildings, their design, style and interior deсorations.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017