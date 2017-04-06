Day of Workers of Chemical Industry established in Turkmenistan

A new professional holiday – Day of Workers of Chemical Industry – has been established in Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at an enlarged cabinet meeting.

The date of the holiday – March 31 – coincides with the day of commissioning of the Garlyk ore mining and processing plant. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in the ceremony of inauguration of the industrial giant for production of potash fertilizers.

Signing the decree, he head of state noted that he decided to support the initiative to declare March 31 the Day of Workers of Chemical Industry, since the commissioning of this industrial complex was an important step in developing the chemical industry and establishing a new mining industry of Turkmenistan.

