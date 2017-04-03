Turkmenistan celebrates national holiday “A Drop of Water - A Grain of Gold"

The national holiday “A Drop of Water - A Grain of Gold” was celebrated in Turkmenistan.

The main festivities were held in the park on the banks of the Karakum River in the northern part of Ashgabat. There was set up an open-door exhibition of agricultural products. Exhibitors included the subdivisions of the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Management, as well as other organizations of Turkmenistan.

The national holiday “A Drop of Water - A Grain of Gold” brings together people of various professions, such as irrigators and hydraulic engineers, machine operators, technologists and builders, the best of whom are traditionally celebrated on this day. A big concert of masters of art was the main event of the celebration. Artists performed songs and musical compositions, national ritual songs and dances glorifying the agricultural traditions of the Turkmen people.

Colorful theatrical performances and concerts, sports competitions and street festivities took place in all the regions of Turkmenistan near the banks of rivers, canals and reservoirs in celebration of the national holiday “A Drop of Water - A Grain of Gold.”

