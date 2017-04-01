Turkmen artists take part in celebration of Nowruz in Moscow

The traditional celebration of the spring holiday of Nowruz was held in Moscow. Delegations of the CIS countries, other foreign countries and regions of the Russian Federation, as well as representatives of national public associations of the Russian capital took part in the celebration. It was for the second year in a row that the celebration was held in the largest pavilion of the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.

The Nowruz festival offered the guests a fascinating opportunity to get acquainted with the history and culture of the peoples that make up an integral part of the Moscow civil society. By tradition, the festival featured an exhibition of national handicrafts and souvenirs. Visitors were able to participate in a variety of master classes, taste the original oriental meals and enjoy the colorful demonstration of national costumes.

A large-scale concert was the chief event of the festival. The artists performing at the concert included Moscow pop stars, music groups and soloists that presented the cultures of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. The concert spectators applauded the representatives of the singing art of Turkmenistan - People's Artists Atageldy Garyagdiyev and Nury Khudaiguliyev, who performed original vocal numbers.

About 30 thousand Muscovites and guests of the capital visited the festival.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017