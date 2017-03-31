Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Alexander Lukashenko inaugurate ore mining and processing plant in Garlyk

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Alexander Lukashenko attended an official ceremony of commissioning of an ore mining and processing plant for production of potash fertilizers in the village of Garlyk in Lebap province in eastern Turkmenistan. The heads of state cut the symbolic ribbon at the central gate of the plant and launched the production line of the ore mining and processing plant for production of potash fertilizers.

Belarusian JSC Belgorkhimprom was the chief project contractor. The new industrial complex boasts over 100 facilities with modern equipment and technologies supplied by the well-known manufacturers of special equipment from Germany, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, USA, Russia and Belarus.

The production complex will annually receive more than 7 million tons of ore from the mines to ensure the planned output of 1.4 million tons. The potash plant’s output capacity is expected to gradually reach 4 million tons of potash fertilizers per year, the demand for which is very high at the world market. The potassium reserves at the Garlyk field exceed 2 billion tons.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Alexander Lukashenko took a tour of the territory of the new plant. The heads of state viewed mine shafts, an ore storage, a plant for enrichment and crystallization of potash products and a warehouse of ready-to-ship products. The heads of state also got acquainted with the working conditions at the plant.

