Turkmen-Belarusian summit talks held in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who arrived in Ashgabat on an official visit.

The heads of state discussed one on one the pace of development of bilateral cooperation. Then, the talks continued in an expanded format with participation of the delegations. During the meeting, the sides focused on development of partnership at the international arena, as well as in the trade-economic sphere, science, education, tourism and sport.

After the talks between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Belarus, the sides signed a set of bilateral documents.

The leaders of the two countries signed the Joint Statement. The heads of state also witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the fight against crime; a Plan of Action for implementation of the Program for Cooperation in the field of culture and art for 2017-2020; a Protocol on approval of the list of goods for the Agreement on exemption from the value added tax of goods imported by the Turkmen-Belarusian Trade House to the Republic of Belarus and the Belarusian-Turkmen Trade House to Turkmenistan; and the Program of Cooperation in the field of tourism for 2017-2018. The sides also signed bilateral documents on cooperation between the higher education establishments of Turkmenistan and Belarus.

