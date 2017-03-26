Cotton sowing campaign kicks off in Turkmenistan

Sowing of cotton, which is one of Turkmenistan’s major crops, has kicked off all over the country. This year, 545,000 hectares of fields have been allocated for cotton growing, and farmers are expected to harvest 1,050 million tons of cotton.

Over 65 thousand tons of selected medium-fiber and fine-fiber cotton seeds have been prepared for sowing. More than 7,600 tractors of various brands, over 3,200 seeding machines, more than 7,000 cotton cultivators and other agricultural equipment will be used in the current sowing campaign to ensure the smooth conduct of sowing.

Turkmenistan’s cotton growers provide raw materials to the textile industry, which is one of the most important branches of the national economy along with the oil and gas and chemical industries.

