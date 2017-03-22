Turkmenistan celebrates Nowruz

People of Turkmenistan are celebrating the ancient agricultural holiday of Nowruz. This year, major festivities are taking place in the area near the facility called “Türkmeniň Ak Öýi” (White Yurt of Turkmens) in the city of Mary. An ancient Turkmen village has been set up in this place for two days.

The guests of the festival had an opportunity to see the way Turkmens cultivated land, watered crops, weaved carpets, embroidered, made jewelry, sang, danced and cooked dishes of national cuisine in the old days with the arrival of spring.

A gala concert of artists of Turkmenistan marking Nowruz holiday was held at the White Yurt of Turkmens. Bonfires were lit in the evening, and all comers had a chance to jump over the fire to the accompaniment of songs and dances by folklore ensembles, just like Turkmen ancestors did in ancient times believing that it would bring them luck and prosperity.

Among the guest of the festival in the city of Mary were the leaders of the Mejlis (Parliament), government, heads of ministries, regional administrations, representatives of public associations, foreign and Turkmen mass media, heads of the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan.

Festive concerts and mass cultural events were held in all administrative centers of the regions of Turkmenistan and the city of Ashgabat.

