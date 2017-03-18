Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan display their products at exhibition in Ashgabat

An exhibition of entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan has started in Ashgabat on the occasion of the day of establishment of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET).

145 members of UIET have set up their exhibition stands at the exposition hall of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The exhibitors include private enterprises specializing in agriculture, food and processing industry, construction, as well as trade, tourism and folk crafts.

At present, Turkmenistan’s private enterprises grow at a fast rate and compete successfully with foreign companies in the Turkmen market. Over the past year, more than 140 facilities have been built by the private enterprises, including 54 residential buildings, 76 cultural buildings, 11 production and technical facilities.

