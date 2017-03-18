Turkmenistan establishes Day of Transport and Telecommunication Workers

Turkmenistan has established a professional holiday of transport and telecommunication workers. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at a government meeting.

According to the presidential decree, Day of Transport and Telecommunication Workers will be marked annually on March 7 in Turkmenistan. The branch-wise ministries and departments have been instructed to ensure high organizational level of celebration of Day of Transport and Telecommunication Workers.

The Ministry of Railway Transport and the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan have been given one month to develop and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers their proposals on introducing changes and amendments to the legislation resulting from this decree.

