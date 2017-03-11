Turkmenistan establishes Joint Stock Air Company

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a resolution establishing Open Joint Stock Company “Turkmenistan Airline.”

The resolution instructs the Ministry of Economy and Development of Turkmenistan and the State National Service “Turkmenhovayollary” (Turkmen Airlines) to change the business entity of the subordinate air transport enterprise “Turkmenistan” and transform it into Open Joint Stock Company “Turkmenistan Airline.”

According to the resolution, Open Joint Stock Company “Turkmenistan Airline” is owned by the State National Service “Turkmenhovayollary” with 70% of shares, the Ashgabat International Airport with 27% of shares and the Main Air Service with 3% of shares.

The State National Service “Turkmenhovayollary” and the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan have been given one month to submit a proposal to the government, introducing changes and amendments to the legislation of Turkmenistan resulting from the presidential resolution.

