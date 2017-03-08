President of Uzbekistan wraps up state visit to Turkmenistan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended a gala concert of the artists of the two countries at Rukhiyet (spirituality) Palace, concluding the Uzbek President’s state visit to Turkmenistan.

The concert of friendship brought together artistic groups, popular variety performers and famous musicians of the two countries. There were performed Turkmen and Uzbek songs, dances and folk melodies glorifying unbreakable friendship of the two peoples.

Following the exchange of good wishes, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov bid farewell to Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the airport of the city of Turkmenabat. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev left for Tashkent after completion of his state visit to Turkmenistan.

