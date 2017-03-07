Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan inaugurate new road bridge Turkmenabat - Farab

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have inaugurated a new road bridge – Turkmenabat-Farab.

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan rode in a motorcade through the modern bridge over Amu Darya river. The four-lane roadway of the bridge is 21.5-meter wide. There are 6-km long ramp interchanges adjoining the bridge to ensure safe movement of vehicles. There are also 1.5-meter wide pedestrian walkways on both sides of the bridge.

On the other side of the river, Presidents Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev watched the start of car and railway traffic on the bridges. A train from Uzbekistan passed through one of the bridges, while the trucks loaded with Turkmen carbamide, textiles and other products headed to Uzbekistan through another bridge.

