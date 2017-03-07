Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan hold talks in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Ashgabat on a state visit.

During the one-on-one meeting, the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues related to the current state and prospects of the Turkmen-Uzbek cooperation in key areas. The sides spoke in favor of increasing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and noted the importance of developing humanitarian and cultural contacts. The sides exchanged views on a number of topical issues of mutual interest related to the regional and international politics.

Then, the talks continued with participation of members of the official delegations of the two countries. They held discussions on enhancing partnership in the energy and transport sectors. The sides supported the idea of strengthening trade and economic relations, partnerships between business circles and increasing trade turnover.

The sides focused on the ways of boosting bilateral and multilateral cooperation on environmental issues, such as water management and combating desertification. The sides also reviewed issues related to cooperation in the field of tourism as well as humanitarian, scientific and sport fields.

The heads of state also stressed commonality or similarity of positions of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the current international and regional problems. According to the sides, this is an important precondition for joining efforts to ensure sustainable development and stability in the region.

A ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held after the Turkmen-Uzbek summit talks. Presidents Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Joint Statement and the Agreement on Strategic Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The heads of state witnessed the signing of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation for 2018-2020; the Memorandum on Further Development of Cooperation in the field of railway transport; the Intergovernmental Program of Cooperation in the cultural-humanitarian sphere for 2017-2019; and the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2017-2018.

The sides also signed agreements on cooperation between border regions of the two countries and a number of agreements between ministries, enterprises and organizations of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. After the signing ceremony, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan made statements for the mass media.

