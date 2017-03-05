Turkmenistan’s economy reports steady growth in two months of 2017

Turkmenistan's economy continued developing dynamically in 2017. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, this issue was discussed at a government meeting reviewing the results of the socio-economic development of the country in the first two months of 2017.

It was noted at the meeting that GDP growth remained steady at 6.2 percent in January-February. In the reported period, agriculture grew by 7.8 percent, trade – by 16.9 percent, transport and communications – by 14.2 percent, services – by 10.3 percent.

The total value of under-construction facilities in Turkmenistan exceeds USD 48 billion. Most of them are social facilities.

In the reported period, retail trade turnover increased by 17.1 percent year-on-year, while total investments from all sources of financing amounted to 3.9 billion Manat.

