President of Turkmenistan attends ECO Summit in Islamabad

The President of Turkmenistan took part in the 13th Summit of heads of member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad.

Speaking at the summit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that Turkmenistan sees the international system of energy supplies as one of the fundamental components of the global economy. Having put forward a relevant proposal with the UN support, Turkmenistan consistently implements this initiative.

“Establishment of the modern transport and communication system is one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s policy,” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Speaking of large-scale regional projects promoted by Turkmenistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that creating energy and transport-transit corridors within the framework of ECO also promotes implementation of other infrastructure projects. He particularly noted an opportunity for construction of new power supply networks and other utility lines along with under-construction pipelines.

With a view to implementing the current summit decisions the President of Turkmenistan proposed to hold a meeting of transport ministers of ECO member states in Ashgabat this year.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov recalled that in December 2015 Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan signed a trilateral agreement on cooperation in electrical power engineering that provides for supplies of electricity from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan and construction of relevant infrastructure.

Noting that the 7th Regional Economic Cooperation Conference on Afghanistan is to take place in Ashgabat on 14-15 November 2017, the President of Turkmenistan said that the forum participants would be able to get more details relating to the implementation of similar and other projects of regional importance.

“We should not politicize this Organization, we should not allow it to deviate from the economic path, which is a basic mechanism of cooperation between the countries seeking to implement joint projects to build up their capacity and achieve success in the name of the common interests,” the Turkmen leader said.

The summit finished with a joint press conference.

