President of Turkmenistan makes new government appointments

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made new appointments in the Government, the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports quoting the press service of the head of state.

According to the presidential decrees, Batyr Bazarov has been appointed Minister of Economy and Development; Mukhammetguly Mukhammedov – Minister of Finance; Seyitmammet Akmammedov – Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population, Chairman of the Pension Fund of Turkmenistan; Bayramgeldi Ovezov – Minister of Communications; Maksat Aydogdiyev – Minister of Road Transport; Deryaguly Byashimov – Minister of Railway Transport; and Dovran Orazmyradov – Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations.

The President of Turkmenistan has also appointed Merdan Annadurdiyev as Chairman of the Central Bank; Saparberdi Gundogdiyev as Chairman of the Main State Tax Service; Kerim Durdymyradov as Chairman of the Main State Service “Türkmenstandartlary” (Turkmenistan Standards); Ayna Orayeva as Chairwoman of the State Statistics Committee; Dovran Saburov as Head of the State Service “Türkmenhowaýollary” (Turkmenistan Airlines); Amanmyrat Gurdov as Chairman of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport; Nurmammet Garliyev as Chairman of the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography; Amandurdy Ishanov as Chairman of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange; Mergen Annabayev as Chairman of the State Committee for Protection of Environment and Land Resources; Maksat Annanepesov as Chairman of the State Association of Food Industry; and Yazgeldy Annayev as General Director of the State Association Turkmen Atlary (Turkmen Horses).

The head of state has also made appointments in the banking sector. Meylisgeldi Hadzhiyev has been appointed Chairman of the State Commercial Bank “Türkmenistan”, and Murad Arabov has been appointed Chairman of the State Commercial Bank “Halkbank” (People's Bank).

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017