President of Turkmenistan appoints heads of number of ministries and departments

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has reviewed nominees to the top posts and made appointments with the view to forming a new government.

By the presidential decrees, Purli Agamyradov has been appointed Minister of Education; Nurmuhammet Annanepesov has been appointed Minister of Health and Medical Industry; Gulshat Orazmuhammedova has been appointed Minister of Culture; and Toyly Komekov has been appointed Chairman of the State Committee for Sport of Turkmenistan.

The President of Turkmenistan has also appointed Chary Gylydzhov Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017