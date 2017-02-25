President of Turkmenistan appoints members of new Cabinet

Chairing a government meeting in Ashgabat, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on approval of the new Cabinet of Ministers consisting of 10 deputy chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, 21 ministers and 27 chairmen of state-owned corporations and committees.

Under the presidential decrees, the following Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan have been appointed: Sapardurdy Toyliyev (for science, education, health, sports, youth and social issues), Annageldi Garajayev (for culture and mass media), Byashimmyrat Hodzhamammedov (for economics and finance), Yagshigeldi Kakayev (for fuel and energy complex), Rejep Bazarov (for agricultural industry), Dadebay Amangeldiyev (for construction, power engineering and communal services), Batyr Ereshov (for industry), Batyr Atdayev (for trade), Bayram Annameredov (for transport and communication).

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has also appointed Rashid Meredov Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The head of state transferred former Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers for culture Gulshat Mammedova to another job.

Addressing the newly appointed Deputy Chairmen, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers should within one month nominate heads of the bodies under their supervision to form the new government in accordance with the legislation of Turkmenistan.

