President of Turkmenistan appoints heads of military and law enforcement agencies

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has appointed heads of the military and law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, the head of state signed presidential decrees at the meeting of the State Security Council of Turkmenistan.

Colonel-General Yaylym Berdiyev has been appointed Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan. Major-General Begench Gundogdiyev has been appointed Chief of the State Border Service, Commander of Border Troops of Turkmenistan. Police Major-General Isgender Mulikov has been appointed Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan. State Justice Counsellor, third degree, Amanmyrat Halliyev has been appointed Attorney General of Turkmenistan. Colonel Dovrangeldi Bayramov has been appointed Minister of National Security of Turkmenistan. Colonel Mammetkhan Chakiyev has been appointed Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan. Colonel Meylis Nobatov has been appointed Chairman of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan. Junior Justice Counsellor Begmurat Muhamedov has been appointed Minister of Justice of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has also appointed Defense Minister, Colonel-General Yaylym Berdyev as Secretary of the National Security Council of Turkmenistan.

