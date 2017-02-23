Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission convenes in Moscow

The tenth meeting of the Turkmen-Russian intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation was held in Moscow. The sides praised the progressive and constructive cooperation between the countries based on strategic partnership, mutual understanding and trust.

According to the sides, the Turkmen-Russian partnership dialogue has recently gained new momentum in strategic areas such as industry, energy, transport and agriculture. As part of the meeting, the sides also discussed cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The sides made a detailed analysis of the state of bilateral trade and economic relations and noted the great potential and prospects for cooperation. The sides confirmed the efficiency of direct partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation regions, particularly in manufacturing cooperation and cooperation between business structures.

On the outcomes of the meeting, the sides signed the Programme for Economic Cooperation between the governments of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation for 2017-2019.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017