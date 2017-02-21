Stateless persons receive Turkmenistan passports in Ashgabat

The State Migration Service hosted a ceremony of handing Turkmenistan passports to stateless persons who were earlier granted Turkmenistan citizenship.

This event is evidence of Turkmenistan’s commitment to the international law and another example of the efficient solution to the migration policy issues.

The passport handing ceremony was preceded by the international meeting at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan that discussed Turkmenistan’s experience in reducing the number of stateless persons. Representatives of international organizations expressed confidence that Turkmenistan's experience would be replicated in other countries that are facing migration challenges.

Turkmenistan holds membership in the International Organization for Migration since 2013.

