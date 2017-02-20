State Flag Day celebrated in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan celebrated the State Flag Day. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports, the main events took place in the capital city of Ashgabat. They started with the flower laying ceremony at the Chief Flag of Turkmenistan.

A festively decorated area in the southern part of the capital city was the center of celebrations. This is a place where the Chief Flag of Turkmenistan is flown on a 133-meter high flagpole, one of the world’s highest. The flagpole was the venue of the flower laying ceremony in honor of the State Flag Day.

The ceremony was attended by members of the government, heads of ministries and departments, the Ashgabat mayor's office, heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan’s ambassadors to foreign countries, the honorable elders, representatives of public associations and mass media.

Celebrations in honor of the State Flag Day were held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

