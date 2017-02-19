Turkmenistan adopts foreign policy concept for 2017-2023

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the Foreign Policy Concept of neutral Turkmenistan for 2017-2023. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, the President of Turkmenistan signed a resolution to this effect at the enlarged government meeting that was attended by Turkmenistan’s ambassadors to foreign countries.

The resolution instructs the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan to ensure the implementation of this Concept. The resolution also says that ministries, sectoral and other government agencies should be guided by the Concept’s provisions in developing national strategies and programs, preparing prospective and current plans and implementing decisions relating to international cooperation.

The Concept is designed for a seven-year period. It aims to further strengthen Turkmenistan’s role and reputation in the world and attain a qualitatively new level of interaction with other states and international organizations.

The Concept is based on the keynote speeches by the President of Turkmenistan on foreign policy issues, international legal instruments signed with foreign states and international organizations, as well as documents relating to international law.

