Newly elected President of Turkmenistan takes office

Newly elected President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was sworn into office at an official ceremony in Ashgabat.

The Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament) and Vice Premiers, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and departments, heads of regional administrations and the city of Ashgabat, members of the national parliament, representatives of political parties and public associations, the Council of Elders, executive authorities and local self-government bodies gathered at Ruhiyet (spirituality) Palace for the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda, presidential candidates, representatives of international organizations, who arrived in Turkmenistan as observers to monitor the conduct of elections. The ceremony participants also included members of the official foreign delegations, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan and ambassadors of Turkmenistan abroad, representatives of national and foreign mass media, general public and other guests.

The State Flag of Turkmenistan, the Standard of the President of Turkmenistan, the Constitution of Turkmenistan and the Holy Quran were carried into the hall by the guard of honor to the sounds of marching music. President-elect Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was greeted with a storm of applause.

The floor was given to the Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan, who announced the results of presidential elections. The head of the CEC noted that the election campaign was held in compliance with the legislation and the universally recognized principles of law based on universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot and free expression of popular will, competitiveness, openness and transparency. This was also confirmed by the international observers representing reputable organizations and bodies, as well as independent observers, who particularly noted the electoral activity.

On the whole, 3,163,692 voters cast their ballots, which is 97.28 percent of the total number of voters. According to the results of presidential elections, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received 97.69 percent of votes. Under the resolution adopted by the CEC at its final meeting on 14 February 2017 and in accordance with article 76 of the Electoral Code, presidential candidate Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who received the absolute majority of votes, was declared President of Turkmenistan.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took an oath of allegiance to Motherland and the people of Turkmenistan at the inauguration ceremony. With his right hand placed on the Constitution of Turkmenistan, the head of state uttered the words of the presidential oath of office.

Then, the newly elected head of state was presented with the certificate of the President of Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid tribute to the State Flag of Turkmenistan. Then, the national anthems of Turkmenistan was played. It was taken up by all the participants of the ceremony.

The announcement was made that the President-elect took office.

