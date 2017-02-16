Turkmenistan pardons prisoners ahead of State Flag Day

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree of pardon for prisoners in honor of the State Flag Day, the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports quoting the press service of the head of state.

According to the presidential decree, 828 citizens of Turkmenistan will be exempted from serving their main sentences and additional sentences with the obligation to stay in a specific locality.

The President of Turkmenistan instructed heads of local administrations to offer pardoned citizens employment opportunities.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017