Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia discuss priority issues for cooperation

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin discussed over phone the pace of development of cooperation between the two countries.

The head of the Russian Federation congratulated his Turkmen counterpart on re-election to the highest office and wished him good health and success in his work. As the Russian leader noted, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s landslide victory in the presidential elections is evidence of the popular support enjoyed by the head of state and his policy.

Thanking the Russian head of state for congratulations, the President of Turkmenistan noted the high level and constructiveness of the dynamically developing Turkmen-Russian intestate dialogue at the bilateral and multilateral level.

In the course of the conversation, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Vladimir Putin discussed the priority issues relating to bilateral cooperation and noted their countries’ capacities to enhance partnership in the trade and economic sphere and a number of other areas. The interlocutors exchanged views on the current regional and global issues of common interest.

President Vladimir Putin noted the success of Turkmenistan’s diplomacy evidenced by the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution declaring 12 December the International Day of Neutrality.

During the conversation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited his Russian counterpart to visit Turkmenistan.

