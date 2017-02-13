Preliminary results of presidential elections announced in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s Central Commission for Elections and Referenda has announced the preliminary results of presidential elections at a press briefing.

The press briefing was attended by the correspondents of foreign news agencies, electronic, print and other mass media accredited in Turkmenistan, international observers, as well as heads and journalists of local mass media.

Before announcing the preliminary results of elections of the President of Turkmenistan, the CEC Chairman briefed the audience on the work carried out to prepare and efficiently conduct the major political event of the year and expressed gratitude to all participants in the electoral process. Special gratitude went to the foreign guests for their suggestions on improving the electoral process.

It was emphasized that the people of Turkmenistan demonstrated solidarity and unity and made an important step towards the further development of the state. It was also noted that the presidential elections were conducted in a very orderly manner.

Announcing the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Turkmenistan, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission noted that the turnout of voters reached 97.27 per cent, which is evidence of the high civic activity of the population and its sincere desire to become directly involved in the ongoing process of democratic reforms in Turkmenistan.

According to the preliminary results, the incumbent President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, scored the largest number of votes - 97.69 percent.

The final count of votes is currently under way. It will take into account the votes coming from some polling stations at Turkmenistan’s diplomatic missions and consular offices abroad, namely the protocols that arrive with some delay due to the different time zones. The final results of elections will be made public shortly.

