President of Turkmenistan congratulates countrymen on UNGA resolution establishing International Day of Neutrality

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov delivered an address to the people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly at its 71st session that declares 12 December the International Day of Neutrality.

Congratulating countrymen on this momentous event, the head of state said that the fact of adoption of the above-mentioned resolution once again confirms the universal significance of the permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan.

According to the President of Turkmenistan, this document reflects the country’s crucial experience in this area that has been accumulated over two decades.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the States that supported and co-sponsored the resolution, well as all UN member-states.

"We attach great importance to strengthening our neutrality, and we are proud of this especial legal status of our Motherland. Neutrality is our fundamental doctrine. It calls for the preservation of peace in the world, development of friendly relations among all nations, proclaiming the humanistic principles and promoting solidarity,” the head of state said.

The President of Turkmenistan issued instructions to the Parliament and the Government to hold an international conference on the UN General Assembly resolution and make amendments to the list of national public holidays and order of their celebration, ensure the broad and consistent coverage of issues related to neutrality in Turkmenistan’s mass media, as well as introduce teaching of the Turkmen neutrality foundations in all educational establishments of the country.

