Embassy of Turkmenistan in Russian Federation holds press briefing in Moscow

On January 27, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation held a press briefing for Moscow’s mass media. The briefing covered the major events of the social and political life of Turkmenistan in 2017.

The head of Turkmenistan’s diplomatic mission to Russia, Batyr Niyazliev, briefed the guests on the ongoing preparation for the presidential elections scheduled for February 12 in Turkmenistan. The journalists were informed about the decision passed at the sixteenth session of the fifth convocation of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on the basis of the provisions of the new Constitution of the country that was adopted in the autumn of 2016. It is for the first time that three political parties, namely the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, take part in the presidential elections. A total of nine candidates nominated by the political parties and action groups of citizens have been officially registered for the upcoming presidential elections to be held on February 12.

The mass media representatives were also informed that observers from European countries and several international organizations, including the CIS, SCO and OSCE were invited to the presidential elections in Turkmenistan. They will have an opportunity to observe the electoral campaign and the process of voting on the day of elections. The mission of the CIS observers, who arrived in Ashgabat at the Turkmen side’s invitation, has already started monitoring the upcoming presidential elections in Turkmenistan.

The V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, to be held in Ashgabat for the first time ever, will be another important social and political event of the current calendar year of Turkmenistan. The Games will be the first large-scale high-level international competitions to be held in Turkmenistan where sportsmen will compete in 21 sports. The briefing participants were informed that the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation is ready to provide free subscription to a news feed from the Asian Games and assistance in getting accreditation for the Games to any Russian mass media outlet interested in covering the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games. The briefing participants were presented with the CDs with video clips about the Asian Games and the sports facilities of the Olympic Village in Ashgabat.

The briefing also covered topics related to Turkmenistan’s presidency in the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) for 2017-2019, as well as Turkmenistan's presidency at an Energy Charter Conference in 2017. Another topic covered at the briefing was the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia to be marked this year.

The head of Turkmenistan’s diplomatic mission also answered questions on issues related to Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy during the press briefing and one-on-one conversations with journalists. As an illustration of responses to the questions about national cultural traditions, the guests of the meeting were also presented with the book titled “Music of Peace, Music of Friendship and Brotherhood” by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In conclusion, the guests were treated to the dishes of national cuisine.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017