TAPI project contract signed in Ashgabat

A contract for development of pre-project documentation (Front End Engineering & Design) and provision of services for project management and technical supervision for the ​​Afghanistan-Pakistan stretch of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline was held at the headquarters of the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. The contract was signed by TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan, the contract will expire after the final investment decision on the TAPI project is made.

Representatives of ILF Beratende Ingenieure GmbH stressed the high importance of the set of activities for implementation of the contract and confirmed the company's readiness to fulfill its contractual obligations in a high quality manner and on schedule.

As of today, a detailed study of Turkmenistan’s part of the gas pipeline route has been fully completed. A study of the pipeline route in the territories of Afghanistan and Pakistan has already started. It is expected that the process of technological design as well as holding tenders for procurement of equipment with long lead manufacturing will soon begin in these countries.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017