Turkmenistan and China celebrate 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

A joint concert of artists of Turkmenistan and China was held at the Turkmen National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly in celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Welcoming the concert participants and spectators, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Turkmenistan Sun Weidong noted that the deep roots of friendship between the two peoples date back over two thousand years, when the two countries were connected by the Great Silk Road. As Sun Weidong stressed, the ongoing comprehensive strengthening of bilateral cooperation is supported by the high level of political trust between the two heads of state, similarity of the two countries' development strategies and desire of the two peoples to maintain traditional friendship and pass it to the future generations.

Cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture includes participation of artists, cultural workers and masters of art in international festivals, conferences, exhibitions in Turkmenistan and China. The current cultural event brought together masters of art of the friendly countries. The concert program featured lively performances by the Turkmen and Chinese artists, including song, dance and acrobatic compositions, folk and contemporary variety art performances.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017