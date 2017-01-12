|12.01.17 09:15
President of Turkmenistan receives new UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received credentials from the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative and UNFPA Representative in Turkmenistan, Elena Panova.
During the exchange of views, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in launching new joint projects to support implementation of Turkmenistan’s socio-economic development programmes and achievement of sustainable development goals.
According to Elena Panova, the UN recognizes that Turkmenistan has become one of the first countries to start joint work on integration of SDGs into the national plans. The UN representative praised Turkmenistan's contribution to sustainable development, strengthening of peace and security in Central Asia, as well as regional and global initiatives put forward at the UN General Assembly.
