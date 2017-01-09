New Year circus show draws full houses in Ashgabat

The New Year show featuring the best circus numbers by the company of the Turkmen State Circus is currently under way in Ashgabat. Unlike previous years when mostly guest performers ran the show in the Ashgabat circus arena, the revived Turkmen circus has now presented the homegrown masters of circus art.

The colorful show alternates the numbers by jugglers, trapeze artists, animal acts, acrobats and clowns. The equestrian group “Galkynysh”, winners of prestigious international circus contests, is starring in every show.

In the intermissions, young spectators are entertained in the festive circus arena. Like circus artists, they can hang on a trapeze, throw a somersault, ride a horse or play with clowns.

