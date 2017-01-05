Press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has issued a press release on the statement posted on the official website of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan notes the following.

The tendentious and biased statement by NIGC is viewed as an attempt to mislead readers on the issue of repayment of the Company’s debt to the Turkmen side.

In particular, the allegations on the breach of contract by the State Concern “Turkmengaz” in terms of quality and quantity of delivered gas are baseless.

In fact, NIGC has repeatedly failed to honor its obligations in the course of implementation of the contract on supply of Turkmen gas to Iran. For example, notwithstanding “take or pay” principle, which is one of the main conditions of the contract, the National Iranian Gas Company has for a number of years not taken large quantities of the contracted gas. At the same time, the Company has not provided the Turkmen side with any financial compensation.

NIGC’s unilateral declarations on “hours-long futile discussions” are also unfounded and emotional.

In this regard, it should be emphasized that regular meetings, consultations and negotiations are held with representatives of the Iranian Oil Ministry and NIGC at the Turkmen side initiative. In this process, the Turkmen side has repeatedly come up with specific proposals that aim not only to address the emerging issues related to gas supplies under the long-term contract but also increase the Turkmen-Iranian cooperation in the gas sphere. Thanks to the Turkmen side’s constructive approach the sides were able to achieve results on the topical issues of Turkmenistan-Iran gas partnership.

The Company's remark that “Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry interference in the contractual dispute between the two parties is in contradiction of the contract” presents an example of such information passage.

In this case, there is no contradiction by definition, since this kind of issues are not stipulated in commercial agreements or contracts. At the same time, it is well known that one of the main tasks of the foreign policy department of any state is to protect the interests of the country (including economic), the rights of its citizens and legal entities. It is this position that guides the activities of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan in providing information on the above issues.

