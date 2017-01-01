Turkmenistan celebrates New Year 2017

People of Turkmenistan have celebrated on a grand scale the arrival of the New Year 2017. The major celebration of the New Year took place at the country’s main New Year Tree in the square in front of the cultural and entertainment center “Älem” (universe) in Ashgabat. Popular artists of Turkmenistan performed in the square in celebration of the New Year.

A TV space bridge was organized in the course of the celebration, linking Ashgabat with the administrative centers of the provinces of Turkmenistan. The New Year greetings by the elders from the regions of the country, workers and youth and variety performers were aired live during the TV space bridge.

The festive TV space bridge concluded with the New Year address by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the people of the country. Summing up the results of the year, the head of state noted the large-scale work carried out in 2016 on development of the country's economy, as well as construction of a number of large-scale facilities meant to contribute to the strengthening of the national economy and increasing the wellbeing of the people.

Celebrations marking the arrival of the New Year 2017 were held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

