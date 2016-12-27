Nine candidates run for President of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission has registered five more candidates nominated by the action groups of citizens for the post of the President of Turkmenistan. Now, there are a total of nine candidates running for the highest office in elections scheduled for February 12, 2017.

The newly registered candidates include Deputy Governor of Mary province Jumanazar Annayev; Director the Seydi oil refinery, member of the Mejlis (Parliament) Ramazan Durdyyev; Deputy Governor of Dashoguz province Meretdurdy Gurbanov; Head of the Main Department for Economy and Development of Akhal province Serdar Dzhelilov; and Director General of "Garabogazsulfat" Production Association of “Turkmenhimiya” State Concern Suleymannepes Nurnepesov.

The candidates were presented with corresponding certificates. The candidates registration phase will be followed by the election campaign, during which the candidates will be expected to make statements in the mass media and meet with voters. The electoral process will be monitored by national observers and representatives of various international organizations invited for this purpose.

