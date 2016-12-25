Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission registers presidential candidates

Turkmenistan’s Central Election Commission registered presidential candidates nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party and the action group of citizens. The presidential elections will be held in Turkmenistan on 12 February 2017.

The presidential candidates include Deputy Chairman of the State Association of Food Industry Maksat Annanepesov nominated by the action group of citizens; Chairman of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank “Rysgal” Bekmyrat Atalyev nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs; as well as Chairman of the Mary regional committee of the Agrarian Party Durdygylych Orazov. All the candidates received relevant certificates.

In the time remaining before the elections, the presidential candidates will hold meetings with voters and speak to the mass media in order to familiarize citizens with their election programs. All the polling stations continue compiling the voter lists.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2016