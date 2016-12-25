Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan registers Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as presidential candidate

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan registered the incumbent President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as a candidate for the highest office in the country. The CEC Chairman presented Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with a certificate of the presidential candidate of Turkmenistan.

Speaking before the CEC members, the head of state noted the importance of continuous improvement of the electoral system, including through the more active use of best international practices. The President of Turkmenistan thanked all the members of the Democratic Party, as well as the people of the country for nominating him as a candidate for the office of the president of Turkmenistan.

The incumbent President of Turkmenistan was unanimously nominated for the presidency by the Conference of the Democratic Party on December 14 this year.

