Turkmenistan establishes Fund for Conservation and Improvement of Historical and Cultural Monuments

Turkmenistan has established the Fund for Conservation and Improvement of Historical and Cultural Monuments. As the Turkmenistan.ru correspondent reports from Ashgabat, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect.

The document prescribes the establishment of the Fund for Conservation and Improvement of Historical and Cultural Monuments under the National Directorate for Protection, Study and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. The presidential decree also approved the Regulations of the Fund.

According to the decree, the Fund for Conservation and Improvement of Historical and Cultural Monuments of Turkmenistan has been established to ensure the preservation and study of historical and cultural monuments in the territory of the country, as well as the implementation of the law of Turkmenistan “On protection of the objects of the national historical and cultural heritage.”

